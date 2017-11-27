Monday’s TSX breakouts: A stock capitalizing on growth in electric vehicles with 7 buy calls

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 45 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and eight stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

I like to feature a variety of securities in order to appeal to a wide range of investors. Discussed today is stock that may be best suited for consideration by investors with a high risk tolerance as the company currently does not generate any earnings.

The stock appears on the positive breakouts list, benefiting from positive sentiment surrounding future growth prospects of electric vehicles. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation, and for a small-cap stock that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange, it is well covered by the Street. There are seven analysts covering the company, which includes research coverage by two large firms, Scotia Capital and TD Securities. The security highlighted below is Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (KBLT-X).

The industry

Cobalt is a key metal component used in lithium-ion batteries of electric vehicles. The electric vehicle markets is anticipated to grow rapidly.

To illustrate, last month, General Motors announced plans to launch at least 20 all-electric vehicles by the year 2023. Over the next 18 months, GM will be introducing two all-electric vehicles. Mark Reuss, Executive Vice-President of Product Development, purchasing and supply chain stated in a press release, "General Motors believes in an all-electric future."

In addition, car maker, Volvo, plans to only manufacture electric and hybrid vehicles by 2019. Governments around the world are banning future sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles. Norway, for instance, targets banning gas and diesel cars by 2025.

The company

Toronto-based Cobalt 27 owns 2,161 metric tonnes of physical cobalt. Management seeks to build a cobalt-focused portfolio, providing the company with royalties and income streams. Acquisitions are a key component of management's growth plan. The upside potential lies in management ability to successfully identify, negotiate, and complete royalty and streaming acquisitions. Consequently, the company will need capital to fund its growth strategy.

On June 23, the company completed a $200-million financing, issuing over 22-million shares at an offering price of $9 per share. The financing was used to fund the acquisition of the physical cobalt. The company has cobalt royalties on seven properties located in Canada that are all in the exploration phase.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts' recommendations

This small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $246-million is well-covered by the Street. There are six analysts with buy recommendations and one analyst (from Canaccord Genuity) has a 'speculative buy' recommendation.

The seven firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, Eight Capital, GMP, Haywood Securities, Numis Securities, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

The average one-year target price is $10.63, implying the stock price may have 7 per cent upside potential. However, target prices have a wide range from a low of $10 (from the analyst at Canaccord Genuity), suggesting the stock is fairly valued at current levels to a high of $13 (from the analyst at TD Securities), implying there is over 30 per cent upside potential. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $10, $10.90, two at $11, $11.50, $12, and $13.

Revised recommendations

Looking back to June, there have been no revised recommendations or changes to target prices by analysts.

Insider transaction activity

There has been little trading activity in the market reported by insiders, and those transactions reported have been quite small.

The most recent transaction occurred over the summer. On Aug. 17, the company's President and Chief Operating Officer Justin Cochrane purchased 500 shares at an average price per share of $7.88. Prior to that, on Aug. 11, Mr. Cochrane bought 1,000 shares. These transactions increased his account's holdings to 40,650 shares.

Chart watch

Since June, the share price has been consolidating, or trading sideways, principally between $8 and $10.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the stock price has initial overhead resistance around $10. After that, there is a ceiling of resistance around $11 and then around $13, near its all-time closing high (at $13.20). Looking at downside support, shares of Cobalt 27 have initial technical support around $9.50, close to its 50-day moving average (at $9.46). Failing that, there is solid support around $9 and then around $8.

Trading volume can be low. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 40,000 shares.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company's dividend policy, analysts' recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.