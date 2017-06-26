Discussed today is a company that appeared on the negative price breakouts list in mid-June. The company offers its shareholders an attractive, secure 4.7 per cent dividend yield with double-digit dividend growth forecast. In addition to dividend income, analysts are anticipating a double-digit price return. In recent weeks, the chief executive officer purchased $1-million worth of shares in the public market. The security highlighted below is Enbridge Inc. ( ENB-T ).

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 32 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and nine stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Dividend policy

Management is firmly committed to its dividend policy. The company has increased the dividend for 22 consecutive years, and year-to-date, management has announced two dividend increases. In January, the company announced a 10 per cent dividend increase, and more recently, on May 4, the company announced a 5 per cent dividend hike, increasing its quarterly dividend to 61 cents per share from 58.3 cents per share. This equates to $2.44 per share on a yearly basis, or an annualized dividend yield of 4.7 per cent.

Management targets annual dividend growth of between 10 per cent and 12 per cent through to the year 2024, with an anticipated payout ratio of between 50 per cent and 60 per cent of ACFFO. In 2016, the payout ratio was 52 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

The company is widely covered by the Street. According to Bloomberg, 20 analysts have issued recent research reports, of which, 11 analysts have buy recommendations, eight analysts have hold recommendations and one analyst (from EVA Dimensions) has a sell recommendation.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting solid growth for the company. The consensus EBIT estimate is $7.5-billion in 2017, up from $4.66-billion in 2016. The consensus EBIT estimate is $9.2-billion in 2018, up sharply year-over-year owing to its merger with Spectra Energy.

Over the past few months, forecasts have come down slightly. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus EBIT estimates were $7.9-billion for 2017 and $9.3-billion for 2018.

Valuation

Analysts’ valuation methods vary with several analysts valuing the stock using a discounted cash flow model. The consensus one-year target price is $62.69, implying the stock price may appreciate 20 per cent over the next 12 months.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, Robert Kwan, the analyst from RBC Capital Markets, reduced his target price to $64 from $67. Jeremy Tonet from J.P. Morgan reduced his recommendation to ‘neutral’ and trimmed his target price by $3 to $61, and Theodore Durbin from Goldman Sachs tweaked his target price to $59 from$58. Ian Gillies, the analyst from GMP, trimmed his target price to $61.25 from $64.

Last month, Linda Ezergailis from TD Securities lowered her target price by $2 to $62. and Tyler Reardon from Peters & Co., reduced his target price to $57 from $58.

Insider transaction activities

On June 13, president and chief executive officer Al Monaco purchased 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of $51.11, lifting his ownership position to 431,113 shares.

The prior day, László Varsányi, vice-president of New Ventures - Power at Enbridge, purchased 1,000 shares at an average cost per share of $51.75, increasing the portfolio’s holdings to 3,484 shares.

Chart watch

The energy sector is the worst performing sector in the S&P/TSX composite index year-to-date, declining 14 per cent. Enbridge’s share price has fallen over 7 per cent so far this year.

Looking at key resistance and support levels. The stock price has strong downside support around $50. On a price recovery, there is initial overhead resistance around $54, near its 50-day moving average (at $53.98). After that, there is a ceiling of resistance around $56, at its 200-day moving average, and then between $59 and $60.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

