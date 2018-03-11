Monday’s TSX breakouts: A top-performing financial stock rallies toward its record high

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 25 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 23 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is the top performing financial stock in the S&P/TSX composite index year-to-date. The share price has been steadily rising and is just $1 away from setting a new record closing high. If the positive price momentum continues, the stock may appear on the positive breakouts list in the near-future. The security highlighted today is TMX Group Ltd. (X-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

On Feb. 12, the company reported fourth-quarter financial results that were ahead of the Street's expectations. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.22, up 3 per cent year-over-year, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.18. The share price rallied 1 per cent on high volume with over 400,000 shares traded, well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 167,000 shares.

Looking forward, Chief Executive Officer Lou Eccleston emphasized on the earnings call the growth potential with their recent acquisition of Trayport and indicated that he would communicate his business strategy for Trayport later this year, "For TMX, 2017 will, indeed, be remembered as the year we acquired Trayport, a London-based world leading provider of technology and software solutions for energy traders, brokers and exchanges. With Trayport, we have added a proven and profitable technology-driven data and analytics business as well as a very talented team of people to our TMX roster. As we continue to dive deeper into their business, we get more excited about how our combined assets and expertise can drive growth. This is a key priority for 2018 and a big win for TMX on many levels, both strategic and financial. We look forward to exploring all the ways we can leverage Trayport expertise to drive innovation across the markets we serve as well as into new geographies. Trayport immediately bolsters our Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics business. In fact, with the inclusion of Trayport on a pro forma basis, the 2017 revenue from this business increased from 26 per cent to 36 per cent of TMX Group's revenue. As you can see from our financial disclosures, we have significantly diversified our revenue base with the recurring non-transactional revenue streams, which now account for 52 per cent of our revenue on a pro forma basis for 2017, and that's up from 40 per cent in 2016."

Another positive, Chief Financial Officer John McKenzie commented on higher listing fees, "There was an increase in additional listing fee structure for the Toronto Stock Exchange effective January 1, 2018. Based on historical data from 2017, we estimate that the revised fees can result in an increase in revenue of approximately $5 million to $7 million on an annual basis starting this year."

When asked on the call about a potential earnings impact due to higher market volatility and if this volatility may lead to higher trading volumes but lower financing activity, Mr. McKenzie said, "We've seen, I think, two of the four highest trading and clearing days in the Canadian market in the last two weeks…you'll see significantly higher trading activity now, although I will caution you that trading revenues are roughly only 9 per cent of our revenue base. So it's not a huge component of our revenue base anymore, but it also impacts our clearing fees. It also impacts potentially our derivative areas as well in terms of how that translates into liquidity there. Whether or not that'll have an impact on the ability of folks to raise capital, we're yet to see that yet. It's certainly in historical experiences we've seen time frames where high volatility has left some issuers kind of holding back for a bit in terms of when they do their issuance but it's too early to tell for that whether or not this impact will have that this year."

Dividend policy