Turning to Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index was under pressure with the price of oil falling 1.4 per cent. The TSX Index declined 27 points, or 0.18 per cent. There were 121 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 122 securities declined in value, and seven stocks closed the day unchanged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.29 per cent, the S&P 500 index increased 0.37 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index soared 0.94 per cent.

Distribution policy

AHIP pays unitholders a monthly distribution of 5.4 cents (U.S.) per unit, or 64.8 cents per unit yearly, equating to an annualized yield of 8.5 per cent.

The distribution appears sustainable as the AFFO payout ratio reported in the first quarter was 96.6 per cent and 83.4 per cent in 2016.

U.S. withholding tax considerations are highlighted on AHIP’s website stating, “The income AHIP earns from its underlying subsidiary is US-source dividends paid by such subsidiary. Such dividends are subject to U.S. withholding tax. As AHIP is a "flow-through" entity for Canadian and U.S. income tax purposes, a portion of the income may be subject to U.S. withholding taxes (including back-up withholding tax). The rate of withholding varies depending on, amongst other factors, a unitholder’s country of tax residence, type of ownership account, and whether a unitholder provided his/her broker with the appropriate Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) Form.”

Analysts’ recommendations

There are six firms providing research coverage on this small-cap security with a market capitalization of $598-million (Cdn), and all six analysts have buy recommendations.

The six firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Haywood Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial and TD Securities.

Financial forecasts

Analysts may wait to update their financial forecasts and target prices once the proposed acquisition has closed. Without factoring in the announced acquisition, the Street is forecasting FFO per unit of 99 cents in 2017, up from 92 cents reported in 2016, and anticipated to rise to $1.07 in 2018. The consensus AFFO per unit estimates are 89 cents in 2016, up from 80 cents reported in 2016, and forecast to reach 96 cents in 2017. All financial figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Earnings expectations have been declining. For instance, three months ago, the consensus FFO per unit estimates were $1.02 for 2017 and $1.05 for 2018. The AFFO per unit forecasts were 92 cents for 2017 and $1.07 for 2018.

Valuation

On a price-to-FFO basis, AHIP is trading at a multiple of 7.1 times the 2018 consensus forecast. On a price-to-AFFO basis, AHIP is trading at a multiple of 7.9 times the 2018 consensus estimate (using an exchange rate of 1.3484 Canadian dollars per U.S. dollar).

The average one-year target price is $12.33, suggesting there may be over 20 per cent upside potential in the share price over the next 12 months. However, these target prices do not account for the recently announced acquisition, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of the month. Current target prices range from a low of $11.25 (at Industrial Alliance Securities) to a high of $12.75 (at Haywood Securities). Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $11.25, four at $12.50, and $12.75.

Revised recommendations

Only one analyst has recently revised his target price. In May, Mark Rothschild, the analyst at Canaccord Genuity, increased his target price to $12.50 from $12.

Insider transaction activity

There have been no reports of insider buying or selling activities in the public market so far in 2017.

Chart watch

For the past four years, the unit price has traded principally between $10 and $11.35, a trading band that appears to remain intact.

In terms of key support and resistance levels. There is technical support betweetn $9.90 and $10.20, and failing that, around $9.50. On a recovery in the share price, there is overhead resistance around $10.70, which is near its 50-day moving average (at $10.72) as well as its 200-day moving average (at $10.64). After that, there is resistance between $11 and $11.15.

The relative strength index is at 20, suggesting the units are in oversold territory. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts June 2 close ALC-T Algoma Central Corp $13.24 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $14.12 AP.UN-T Allied Properties REIT $39.21 AXY-T Alterra Power Corp. $5.43 APR.UN-T Automotive Properties REIT $11.39 BBD.B-T Bombardier Inc $2.56 BLX-T Boralex Inc $22.42 GOOS-T Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $29.17 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $41.01 CAS-T Cascades Inc $17.03 CCL.B-T CCL Industries Inc $321.82 GIB.A-T CGI Group Inc $69.07 CCA-T Cogeco Communications Inc $81.11 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc $74.27 CSU-T Constellation Software Inc $711.98 CSW.A-T Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd $23.01 CJR.B-T Corus Entertainment Inc $13.63 BCB-T Cott Corp $18.59 DOL-T Dollarama Inc $128.64 DRG.UN-T Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust $10.57 EMA-T Emera Inc $48.78 FCR-T First Capital Realty Inc $20.64 FSV-T FirstService Corp $87.07 FTS-T Fortis Inc $45.02 FNV-T Franco-Nevada Corp $100.90 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $40.00 KEG.UN-T KEG Royalties Income Fund $23.15 KEY-T Keyera Corp $41.66 MG-T Magna International Inc $62.60 MFI-T Maple Leaf Foods Inc $35.10 LLG-T Mason Graphite Inc. $1.84 NFI-T New Flyer Industries Inc $56.35 BCI-T New Look Vision Group Inc $32.50 OGC-T OceanaGold Corp $4.67 ORL-T Orocobre Ltd. $3.80 PIF-T Polaris Infrastructure Inc. $17.60 PBH-T Premium Brands Holdings Corp $94.50 AAR.UN-T Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust $6.89 RPI.UN-T Richards Packaging Income Fund $30.10 RCI.B-T Rogers Communications Inc $63.23 SEC-T Senvest Capital $194.57 SIA-T Sienna Senior Living Inc $17.77 SJ-T Stella-Jones Inc $45.66 SOY-T SunOpta Inc. $13.15 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $7.21 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc $11.88 VNR-T Valener Inc $22.83 WSP-T WSP Global Inc $51.20 Negative Breakouts ALA-T AltaGas Ltd $30.00 HOT.UN-T American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $10.20 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.18 ACB-T Aurora Cannabis Inc. $2.22 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp $21.87 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp $3.78 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $6.26 BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $8.18 BDI-T Black Diamond Group Ltd $3.05 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.00 CCO-T Cameco Corp $12.33 CNQ-T Canadian Natural Resources Ltd $38.92 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $5.31 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $11.64 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $11.71 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $3.90 DML-T Denison Mines Corp $0.59 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc $2.17 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $4.07 ECA-T Encana Corp $13.08 FM-T First Quantum Minerals Ltd $10.86 G-T Goldcorp Inc $18.17 GTE-T Gran Tierra Energy Inc $3.11 GXO-T Granite Oil Corp $4.86 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $5.36 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $6.52 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $4.84 IMO-T Imperial Oil Ltd $37.85 IAG-T Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services $49.86 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $16.32 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $5.01 NVU.UN-T Northview Apartment REIT $21.15 PWT-T Penn West Petroleum Ltd $1.84 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $24.03 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $4.78 RUS-T Russel Metals Inc $24.90 SGY-T Surge Energy Inc $2.17 TECK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd $23.60 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $5.32 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd $3.43 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $41.90 ZCL-T ZCL Composites Inc. $12.31 Source: Bloomberg

