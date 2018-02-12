Monday’s TSX breakouts: An oversold stock with a history of earnings beats and dividend increases

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there is just one stock on the positive breakouts list (a stock with positive price momentum), and 131 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum). The market selloff has been broad based with all 11 sectors represented on the negative breakouts list. Given the sharp downturn, many stocks are technically oversold, and for that reason, I have included the relative strength index (RSI) readings for each stock in the table below. Generally, an RSI reading of 30 or lower reflects an oversold condition.

Discussed today is a company that appears on the negative breakouts list, which will be reporting its quarterly earnings in approximately two weeks. For the past four quarters, the company has reported better-than-expected earnings. The security highlighted today is National Bank of Canada (NA-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Montreal-based National Bank is the sixth largest bank in Canada with total assets of $246-billion as at Oct. 31. The company has four main business segments: personal and commercial, wealth management, financial markets, and U.S. specialty finance and international.

Before the market opened on Dec. 1, the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results (its fiscal year-end is Oct. 31). Earnings per share came in at $1.40, above the consensus estimate of $1.38. The common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 11.2 per cent, which steadily expanded throughout fiscal 2017. However, with the adoption of IFRS 9 on Nov. 1, the CET1 ratio will decline by 16 basis points. Return on equity was 18.3 per cent. For four consecutive quarters, National Bank has reported earnings ahead of the Street's expectations. On the earnings call, management forecasts earnings growth of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent in fiscal 2018.

The company is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2018 financial results before the market opens on Feb. 28, the final trading day of the month. The consensus earnings estimate is $1.41.

Returning capital to shareholders

National Bank pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share, or $2.40 per share yearly, equating to an annualized yield of 4 per cent. The company has steadily increased its dividend, announcing dividend hikes every other quarter since the end of 2010. The most recent dividend hike was announced in November.

In fiscal 2017, the payout ratio was 42 per cent, a conservative level suggesting there is room for further dividend increases. Management targets a payout ratio of between 40 per cent and 50 per cent.

During the fiscal fourth-quarter, the company repurchased 1.5-million shares as part of its share buyback program, and has repurchased a total of 2-million shares for fiscal 2017. Its current share buyback program, ending in June of calendar 2018, is for a total of 6-million shares. On the earnings call, the President and Chief Executive Officer indicated that, "The objective is to complete the current buyback program."

Analysts' recommendations

There are 14 analysts that have issued recent research reports on the company, of which three analysts have buy recommendations, 10 analysts have hold recommendations, and one analyst (from Credit Suisse has an 'underperform' recommendation that he has maintained since early 2017).

Firms providing recent research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, Credit Suisse, Desjardins Securities, Eight Capital, Macquarie, Morningstar, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities, and Veritas Investment Research.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, Robert Sedran, the analyst at CIBC Capital Markets, took his target price up to $69 from $68.

Last month, Sohrab Movahedi from BMO Capital Markets tweaked his target price higher to $67 from $66. Nick Stogdill, the analyst from Credit Suisse, increased his target price to $64 but maintained his "underperform" recommendation.

Financial Forecasts

The Street is forecasting earnings per share of $5.79 in fiscal 2018, up 6 per cent from $5.45 reported in fiscal 2017. The consensus earnings per share estimate is $6.22 in fiscal 2019.

Over the past several months, earnings forecasts have increased. To illustrate, four months ago, the Street was forecasting earnings per share of $5.72 in fiscal 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 9.7 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate, in-line with its five-year historical average of 9.6 times and below its peak multiple of over 11 times during this period.

The consensus one-year target price is $66.54, implying the stock price may appreciate 10 per cent over the next 12 months, providing a total return (including the dividend yield) of approximately 14 per cent. Individual target prices provided by 13 firms are as follows in numerical order: three at $64, $65, three at $66, two at $67, $68, two at $69, and $70.

Insider transaction activity

There has not been any buying or selling activity reported by insiders year-to-date. The most recent transactions in the public market reported by insiders occurred in December. Of note, between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8, the President and Chief Executive Officer Louis Vachon exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (392,928) at an average price per share of approximately $63.78, leaving 136,021 shares in his portfolio.

On Dec. 8, Dominique Fagnoule, Executive Vice-President – Information Technology, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (14,200) at an average price per share of $64.20, eliminating his portfolio's position.

Chart watch

The share price has declined 7 per cent from its record closing high of $65.35 set on Jan. 22.

The stock is in oversold territory with a relative strength index reading of 26. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is overhead resistance around $63.50, near its 50-day moving average. After that, there is a ceiling of resistance around $65, close to its record closing high. Looking at the downside, there is support between $59 and $60, close to its 200-day moving average (at $58.73). The 200-day moving average has provided a strong level of support since mid-2016.

---

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company's dividend policy, analysts' recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.