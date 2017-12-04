Monday’s TSX breakouts: This dividend stock has rallied 31% in 2017 with a further 20% gain expected

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 34 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 17 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a security that is a penny away from appearing, once again, on the positive breakouts list.

This small-cap stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from six analysts. Acquisition growth continues to be a key driver for the stock, lifting the share price up 31 per cent year-to-date. The security highlighted below is Park Lawn Corporation (PLC-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Toronto-based Park Lawn owns and operates 88 businesses including cemeteries, funeral homes and crematoria in five Canadian provinces (Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec, and Saskatchewan) and in four U.S. states (Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan and Texas). Industry fundamentals are positive with high barriers to entry given zoning and permitting requirements. In addition, demographics, with an aging population, acts as a long-term tailwind.

After the market closed on Nov. 14, the company reported third-quarter financial results that were largely in-line with expectations. Revenue reached $22.4-million, up 29 per cent year-over-year, matching the consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) climbed to $4-million, up 65 per cent year-over-year and slightly ahead of the Street's forecast of $3.6-million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 14 cents, in-line with the consensus estimate. The share price was relatively unchanged the following day, declining 7 cents to close at $20.10.

Management's core objective is growth – both organic and acquisition growth. In September, management completed a large, transformative U.S. acquisition, purchasing Saber Management, LLC, comprised of 19 cemeteries and four funeral homes. The purchase was funded through an $80.5-million equity financing, with the issuance of over 4.2-million shares priced at $19 a share. The company has the financial flexibility to fund additional acquisitions with $18.5-million of cash on its balance sheet and $25-million in available credit (undrawn revolving loan facility).

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 3.8 cents per share, or 45.6 cents per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 2.2 per cent. The dividend has been maintained at this level since 2011.

The dividend appears sustainable with an adjusted cash flow payout ratio of 60 per cent as at September 30.

Analysts' recommendations

There are six analysts who cover this small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $314-million, and all six analysts have buy recommendations.

The firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Acumen Capital, Clarus Securities, Cormark Securities, GMP, National Bank Financial, and Paradigm Capital.

Revised recommendations

In November, two analysts revised their expectations – both higher.

Brian Pow from Acumen Capital took his target price up to $24.75 from $23.75. Stephen Harris from GMP lifted his target price by $1 to $24.

Financial forecasts

The Street is expecting revenue of $89.7-million in 2017, $116-million in 2018, and $121.8-million the following year. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $16.1-million in 2017, jumping 51 per cent to $24.8-million in 2018, and reaching $27.9-million in 2019. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of 60 cents in 2017, 93 cents in 2018, and $1.14 in 2019.

EBITDA forecasts have increased over recent months. For instance, three months ago, the consensus estimates were $13.9-million for 2017 and $20.8-million for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, Park Lawn is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 12.7 times the 2018 consensus estimate, slightly above its three-year historical average of 11.4 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $24.55, suggesting the stock price has 20 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Target prices are quite concentrated, falling between $24 and $25. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $24, $24.75, and three at $25.

Insider transaction activities

Year-to-date, there have been no reports of either buying or selling activity in the public market by insiders.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up 31 per cent.

If the share price can break and hold above its all-time closing high of $20.55, the share price could rally to the $23 level.

Looking at the downside, the stock price has initial support around $20, which is close to its 50-day moving average (at $19.85). Failing that, there is strong technical support around $18.

Liquidity can be low, the three-month daily average trading volume is approximately 26,000 shares.

