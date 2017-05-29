Turning to Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index added 6 points, or 0.04 per cent. There were 115 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 126 securities declined in value, and nine stocks closed the day unchanged.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.01 per cent, the S&P 500 index increased 0.03 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index inched up 0.08 per cent.

Dividend policy

Brick Brewing pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 0.016 cents per share, or 0.064 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.7 per cent.

In December 2016, management announced a 33 per cent dividend increase, raising it to its present level from 0.012 cents per share. At the time, the chief financial officer Sean Byrne stated, ““The increase in the dividend is simply a continuation of our commitment to deliver value to shareholders. We believe it also speaks volumes about our ability to both invest in growing our business while at the same time increasing returns to shareholders.”

Analysts’ recommendations

There are four analysts covering this micro-cap consumer staples stock, with a market capitalization of $130-million, and all four analysts have buy recommendations.

The four firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Cormark Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities, M Partners, and Paradigm Capital.

Financial Forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $50.8-million in fiscal 2018, rising 10 per cent to $55.85-million in fiscal 2019. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $9.675-million in fiscal 2018, up from $8.84-million reported in fiscal 2017, and anticipated to rise to $11.6-million in fiscal 2019. The Street is expecting earnings per share to rise to 14 cents in fiscal 2018, up from 11 cents in fiscal 2017, and reach 18 cents in fiscal 2019.

Earnings expectations have been stable. For instance, three months ago, for fiscal 2018, the consensus revenue estimate was $50.6-million, the EBITDA forecast was $9.63-million, and earnings per share was expected to come in at 14 cents.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 11.6 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average of 9.6 times, and closing in on its peak multiple of just over 12 times during this period.

The average one-year target price is $3.95, suggesting the stock price has over 6 per cent upside potential. Individual target prices as follows in numerical order: $3.65, $3.75, $4 and $4.40.

Revised recommendations

Recommendations and target prices have been stable. Year-to-date, there have been no revisions by analysts.

Insider transaction activity

So far in 2017, there have been no reports of insider buying or selling activities in the public market.

Chart watch

The stock has been a strong performer. If the micro-cap stock was included in the S&P/TSX Small Cap Index, it would be the top performing stock in the consumer staples sector year-to-date with its price return of 23 per cent. In addition, in 2016, the share price rallied over 50 per cent to $3.01 from $2, and in 2015, the share price soared 77 per cent to $2 from $1.13.

The stock can be thinly traded. The three-month historical daily average trading volume is approximately 33,000 shares.

Given the sharp move higher over the past two months, the share price may be due for a pause in order to digest its recent gains. On a pullback, there is technical support around $3.30, close to its 50-day moving average (at $3.28), and further support around $3, near its 200-day moving average (at $3.01).

A major overhead resistance level is around $4.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts May 26 close VNP-T 5N Plus Inc $2.96 AC-T Air Canada $17.65 AQN-T Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp $13.78 CAE-T CAE Inc $21.90 CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $12.57 CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. $38.00 CSW.A-T Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd $22.94 EMA-T Emera Inc $47.81 HRX-T Heroux-Devtek Inc $13.19 ITX-T Intertain Group Ltd $10.39 KEG.UN-T KEG Royalties Income Fund $22.61 KXS-T Kinaxis Inc $90.10 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $29.93 QSR-T Restaurant Brands International Inc $82.70 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $17.29 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $39.82 SUM-T Solium Capital Inc $10.02 SMU.UN-T Summit Industrial Income REIT $6.96 TMB-T Tembec Inc $4.24 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $6.94 Negative Breakouts AW.UN-T A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund $35.68 ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $15.13 ALS-T Altius Minerals Corp $10.69 AUP-T Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $8.57 ACQ-T AutoCanada Inc $18.08 BMO-T Bank of Montreal $91.17 BXE-T Bellatrix Exploration Ltd $0.94 BDT-T Bird Construction Inc $8.52 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.16 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank $24.43 EFN-T Element Fleet Management Corp. $10.80 ENB-T Enbridge Inc $52.58 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $6.85 MIC-T Genworth MI Canada Inc $31.40 GUY-T Guyana Goldfields Inc $5.46 III-T Imperial Metals Corp $5.07 KDX-T Klondex Mines Ltd $4.31 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $5.55 NG-T Novagold Resources Inc $5.33 PHX-T PHX Energy Services Corp $2.45 PLZ.UN-T Plaza Retail REIT $4.73 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $29.47 SRU.UN-T Smart Real Estate Investment Trust $31.14 VET-T Vermilion Energy Inc $43.17 WIN-T Wi-LAN Inc $1.87 Source: Bloomberg

