Monday’s TSX breakouts: A dividend stock that has delivered gains of 30% or more in 5 of the past 6 years

The share price has an impressive track record, rising by 30 per cent or more in five of the past six calendar years. The share price soared 75 per cent in calendar 2017, jumped 30 per cent in 2016, declined 8 per cent in 2015, increased 42 per cent in 2014, rallied 61 per cent in 2013, and advanced 57 per cent in 2012.

In addition, management has been steadily increasing the dividend, announcing an 11-per-cent dividend hike in November. The stock has six "buy" recommendations.

The security highlighted today is TECSYS Inc. (TCS-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Montreal-based TECSYS provide supply chain management software to customers aimed at providing solutions in areas such as warehouse management, distribution management, and transportation management. The company has two core business segments, its complex distribution business and its health care business.

In fiscal 2017, 71 per cent of the company's revenue was from U.S. customers, 25 per cent of revenue stemmed from Canada, with the balance, 4 per cent, from other regions. Consequently, the company has currency risk with the majority of its revenue denominated in U.S. dollars, while most of the company's expenses are denominated in Canadian dollars.

The company will be reporting its third-quarter fiscal 2018 financial results on March 1 (the company's fiscal year-end is April 30). The Street is anticipating revenue of $18.8-million, EBITDA of $2.3-million and earnings per share of 11 cents.

After the market closed on Nov. 30, the company reported solid second quarter results. Revenue came at $18.1-million, up 9 per cent year-over-year and in-line with the consensus estimate of $18-million. Gross profit margins were 52 per cent, up from 50 per cent reported last year. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $2.2-million, slightly above the Street's forecast of $1.9-million. Earnings per share came in at 10 cents, two pennies ahead of the consensus estimate. Bookings in the second quarter totalled $11.5-million up from $10.9-million reported during the same period last year. During the quarter, the company signed three new complex distribution contracts with a combined value of $2.5-million. Backlog, an indicator of future revenue, stood at $42.4-million at quarter-end.

In the earnings release, President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Brereton provides a positive outlook stating, "Our healthcare business continued to be constrained in the quarter by uncertainty around U.S. healthcare legislation, however this situation seems to be improving based on orders signed early in the third quarter. Our pipeline and general business activity in healthcare remains strong." After the quarter, the company signed a health care contract.

The company has a strong balance sheet with $22.5-million of cash at the end of the quarter. In June, the company completed a $16.5-million equity offering, issuing shares at an offering price of $15.

On the earnings call, the CEO commented on potential future acquisitions stating, "We continue to look in Western Europe in the complex distribution space and look in North America in the health care space. And there, certainly, are some interesting opportunities out there, but nothing that we have sort of moved close to at this point."

Dividend policy

Management is committed to returning capital to its shareholders.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share, or 60 cents per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 1.1 per cent.

In November, management announced an 11-per-cent increase to its quarterly dividend, lifting it to its present level of 5 cents per share from 4.5 cents per share. In 2016, management announced two dividend hikes.

Analysts' recommendations

The small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $233-million is covered by six analysts, and all six analysts have "buy" recommendations.

The stock is covered by analysts from the following firms listed in alphabetical order: Beacon Securities, Cormark Securities, Echelon Wealth Partners, GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities and Laurentian Bank Securities.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, Gabriel Leung, the analyst from Beacon Securities, took his target price up to $15 from $13.50.

In December, Nick Agostino, the analyst from Laurentian Bank Securities, increased his target price to $18.25 from $16.

Financial Forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $74-million in fiscal 2018, up from record revenue of $68-million reported in fiscal 2017, and forecast to rise to $84-million in fiscal 2019. The consensus EBITDA estimates are $8-million for fiscal 2018, climbing to $11-million in fiscal 2019. The Street is anticipating earnings per share of 34 cents in fiscal 2018 and 55 cents in fiscal 2019.

Earnings expectations have been relatively stable. For instance, four months ago, the Street was forecasting revenue of $75-million for fiscal 2018 and $85-million for fiscal 2019. The consensus EBITDA estimates were $8-million in fiscal 2018 and $11-million in fiscal 2019. The consensus earnings per share estimates were 35 cent for fiscal 2018 and 56 cents for fiscal 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is not cheap, trading at a peak valuation relative to its historical levels. Shares of TECSYS are trading at an enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 2.6 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate and at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 20 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate.

The consensus 12-month target price is $17.46, implying the stock is fully valued. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $15, $17, $17.50, $18, $18.25, and $19.

Insider transaction activity

The most recent activity in the public markets reported by an insider occurred in October.

On Oct. 12, Vernon Lobo, who sits on the board of directors, sold 6,000 shares at an average price per share of $15.95. On Sept. 29, he divested 1,500 shares at an average price per share of $15.95 His remaining portfolio balance after these two transactions stood at 52,400 shares.

Prior to that, on Sept. 27, Mr. Brereton sold 67,920 shares at an average price per share of $14.90, reducing his portfolio's position to 364,671 shares.

Chart watch

The three-month daily average trading volume is low at approximately 7,400 shares. As a result, the share price can be volatile but the underlying trend is positive. To illustrate, year-to-date, the share price is up 6 per cent. Looking at the price returns (excluding the dividend yield) over the past several years, the share price soared 75 per cent in calendar 2017, jumped 30 per cent in 2016, declined 8 per cent in 2015, increased 42 per cent in 2014, rallied 61 per cent in 2013, and advanced 57 per cent in 2012.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price faces a ceiling of resistance between $19 and 20. There is initial downside support around $16, close to its 50-day moving average (at $16.58) and strong support around $14, close to its 200-day moving average (at $14.58).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company's dividend policy, analysts' recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.