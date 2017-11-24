Multiple insiders are buying after Yamana Gold raises guidance

When Yamana Gold Inc. released third-quarter results on Oct. 26, the company increased production guidance for the year. Gold production is now expected to be 960,000 ounces, up 40,000 from guidance at the beginning of the year. The company also expects to generate significant increases in cash flow beginning in 2018 as the Cerro Moro mine development in Argentina comes on stream. Insiders are buying the news. This month eight of them including the CEO have spent a total of $1.8-million buying shares in the market.

Disclaimer:

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Graph Footnote:

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.