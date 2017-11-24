Multiple insiders are buying after Yamana Gold raises guidance

When Yamana Gold Inc. released third-quarter results on Oct. 26, the company increased production guidance for the year. Gold production is now expected to be 960,000 ounces, up 40,000 from guidance at the beginning of the year. The company also expects to generate significant increases in cash flow beginning in 2018 as the Cerro Moro mine development in Argentina comes on stream. Insiders are buying the news. This month eight of them including the CEO have spent a total of $1.8-million buying shares in the market.
Disclaimer:
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Graph Footnote:
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨