A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The consensus view is that the Bank of Canada will announce a 25-basis-point increase in policy rates tomorrow. This will be an interesting test as the bank attempts to cobble together a ‘beautiful deleveraging’ where Canadians slowly reduce debt loads without causing the domestic economy to grind to halt. The big question is the extent to which the major banks follow a hike with higher mortgage rates – they may not move them at all.

