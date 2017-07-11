Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Music’s still playing, investors still dancing Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The consensus view is that the Bank of Canada will announce a 25-basis-point increase in policy rates tomorrow. This will be an interesting test as the bank attempts to cobble together a ‘beautiful deleveraging’ where Canadians slowly reduce debt loads without causing the domestic economy to grind to halt. The big question is the extent to which the major banks follow a hike with higher mortgage rates – they may not move them at all.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories