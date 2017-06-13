The mutual fund industry has just offered a rare show of support for the little guy.

It’s just for appearances, though. By acting like it’s on the side of what it describes as “modest investors,” the Investment Funds Institute of Canada is hoping to head off unwanted rule changes being considered by regulators. The proposal is to stop burying the cost of an adviser’s services in the fees charged to own mutual funds and have investors instead pay their advisers directly.

Report Typo/Error