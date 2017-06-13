Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Mutual fund industry stands up for small investors? Good one Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The mutual fund industry has just offered a rare show of support for the little guy.

It’s just for show, though. By acting like it’s on the side of what it describes as “modest investors,” the Investment Funds Institute of Canada is hoping to head off unwanted rule changes being considered by regulators. The proposal is to stop burying the cost of an adviser’s services in the fees charged to own mutual funds and have investors instead pay their advisers directly.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Rob Carrick on Twitter: @rcarrick

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular