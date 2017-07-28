Investors who are fans of REITs are likely familiar with another acronym, AFFO.

That’s “adjusted funds from operations,” one of the most important earnings measures for evaluating real estate investment trusts.

The problem, however, has been that there was no precise definition for AFFO, much like there’s no standard definition for “adjusted EBITDA,” a metric that can give investors fits because one trust’s preferred number could be calculated differently from another’s, making the two not comparable.

Report Typo/Error