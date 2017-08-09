On Tuesday, National Bank Financial updated its Dividend All-Stars portfolio, raising the number of holdings to 29 from 27.
There were five stocks added to the portfolio, while three stocks were removed.
The rationale for each change is highlighted below, along with the complete list of 29 securities.
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$108.64-0.64(-0.59%)
- Pembina Pipeline Corp$41.980.00(0.00%)
- H&R Real Estate Investment Trust$20.71-0.18(-0.86%)
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP$53.72-0.82(-1.50%)
- Exchange Income Corp$30.51+0.15(+0.49%)
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp$13.24+0.03(+0.23%)
- Keyera Corp$38.02-0.14(-0.37%)
- Vermilion Energy Inc$40.44-0.08(-0.20%)
- Rogers Communications Inc$64.55-0.42(-0.65%)
- American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP$9.910.00(0.00%)
- Veresen Inc$18.08+0.01(+0.06%)
- Capital Power Corp$25.75-0.04(-0.16%)
- EnerCare Inc$20.78+0.09(+0.43%)
- Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust$6.450.00(-0.08%)
- Smart REIT$30.49+0.23(+0.76%)
- High Arctic Energy Services Inc$3.63-0.04(-1.09%)
- Ag Growth International Inc$55.99+0.38(+0.68%)
- Killam Apartment REIT$12.27-0.02(-0.16%)
- First National Financial Corp$25.29-0.01(-0.04%)
- Pure Multi-Family REIT LP$8.31-0.05(-0.60%)
- CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd$6.04+0.13(+2.20%)
- Student Transportation Inc$7.41+0.06(+0.82%)
- Innergex Renewable Energy Inc$14.35+0.04(+0.28%)
- Crius Energy Trust$9.580.00(0.00%)
- Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc$11.00+0.52(+4.96%)
- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust$12.95-0.04(-0.31%)
- Bird Construction Inc$8.140.00(0.00%)
- Timbercreek Financial Corp$9.370.00(0.00%)
- MCAN Mortgage Corp$15.18-0.02(-0.13%)
- KP Tissue Inc$13.55-0.75(-5.24%)
