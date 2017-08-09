Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

National Bank boosts its Dividend All-Stars portfolio to 29 securities Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On Tuesday, National Bank Financial updated its Dividend All-Stars portfolio, raising the number of holdings to 29 from 27.

There were five stocks added to the portfolio, while three stocks were removed.

The rationale for each change is highlighted below, along with the complete list of 29 securities.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jennifer Dowty on Twitter: @jennifer_dowty

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular