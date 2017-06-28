Canada’s stock market is the weakest in the developed world in 2017, with a year-to-date gain of just 0.4 per cent. But rather than give up, consider buying.
That’s the view of Stéfane Marion, chief economist and strategist at National Bank Financial. He changed his asset allocation on Wednesday, reducing cash in favour of Canadian stocks.Report Typo/Error
