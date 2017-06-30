Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Granite REIT is engaged in ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. On June 15, it announced the election of a slate of directors that saw three incumbents step aside in favour of three nominees from dissidents FrontFour Capital Group LLC and Sandpiper Group, owners of 6.2 per cent of Granite REIT stapled units. One of those dissident directors was Ali Mawani. On June 26-27, he acquired 5,000 units for his own account at an average price of $51.92.

