Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Hideyuki Sano

Tokyo — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Japan’s Nikkei rose more than 1 per cent to hit a near two-year high on Tuesday following a rebound in U.S. hi-tech shares as investors bet on solid growth in the economy and corporate profits globally.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade.

A big focus for Asia is whether index provider MSCI will later in the day open up its Emerging Markets Index to Chinese mainland shares which have restricted access for foreign investors.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: ETFs aren't just for passive investors anymore (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular