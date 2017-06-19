Japan’s Nikkei rose more than 1 per cent to hit a near two-year high on Tuesday following a rebound in U.S. hi-tech shares as investors bet on solid growth in the economy and corporate profits globally.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade.

A big focus for Asia is whether index provider MSCI will later in the day open up its Emerging Markets Index to Chinese mainland shares which have restricted access for foreign investors.

