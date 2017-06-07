Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Crude prices fell fast and hard Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Energy announced a large increase in both oil and gasoline inventories, defying expectations of significant declines. The report threw a wrench in an inventory outlook that was looking increasingly constructive for a rally in oil prices.

