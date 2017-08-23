Global corporate profitability is on the verge of rising to unprecedented levels, which could provide crucial support for richly priced stocks.

For the first time ever, the outlook for global earnings over the next year is poised to remain above $30 (U.S.) a share for companies in the MSCI all-country world index, according to Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co. Inc.

