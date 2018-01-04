Pessimism getting high in marijuana sector

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web.

Skepticism on marijuana stocks is intensifying. Streetwise's Tim Kiladze wrote a stern warning for investors in the sector,

"Anyone desperate to invest in pot stocks should ask themselves two questions. The first: How much risk is worth it? An investor could double her money in marijuana, but she could lose half of it. Meanwhile, I bought more of a boring Canadian bank exchange-traded fund last August, and I'm already up 11 per cent, before dividends. I'll take that return over pot speculation any day. The second: What size return will be enough? Is 50 per cent in six months decent, or will the ride become addictive?"

The Motley Fool's Canadian site also picked Canopy growth as the best shorting opportunity in the domestic equity market,

"In spite of the company producing a quality product that customers want, the valuation that investors are paying is simply outrageous. Canopy has yet to show a sustainable profit alongside positive cash flow from operations. Essentially, investors are buying shares in the hopes that the huge demand from consumers will be enough to substantiate the valuation currently being paid."

The Financial Times warned about global bond markets and so did I,

"Global economic growth is so debt-addicted that no big economy can cope with a rapid tightening in monetary conditions. This means that substantive deleveraging, when it comes, will hurt growth… central banks need to reverse their policies, since continuing low rates and excessive leverage may well result in an explosive cocktail of multiple asset price bubbles. Reversal, however, means that central banks will be unable to control volatility and keep a floor under asset values"

The broad rally in commodities is setting records,

"The Bloomberg Commodity Index, which tracks returns on 22 raw materials, posted an unprecedented 14 days of gains to Wednesday, closing at the highest since February … 'European and U.S. PMIs have been very strong, and when you have manufacturing growing as strongly as it is in the world's two largest economies, it's going to have a pull on Chinese exports into these developed regions,' Max Layton, the EMEA head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc., said by phone from London."

