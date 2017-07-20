Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Brenda Bouw

Rising interest rates are a signal of renewed confidence in the Canadian economy and could bode well for financial and energy stocks, says Ryan Bushell, vice-president and portfolio manager at Leon Frazer and Associates. Mr. Bushell is betting on certain stocks in those sectors to help boost returns for his retail investor clients. The Globe and Mail spoke with Mr. Bushell recently about what he’s buying and selling – and the consumer stock his firm wishes it bought when it was pitched by a new hire back in 2013.

