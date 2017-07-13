Preferred shares as a hedge against rising interest rates?

Believe it. The changing profile of the preferred share market in recent years has remade what was once a dismal place to be in a rising rate world.

The S&P/TSX preferred-share index was up 6.3 per cent for the year to July 11, while the S&P/TSX composite was down 0.9 per cent. Weeks of speculation about the Bank of Canada rate increase, which occurred Wednesday, has obviously been good for preferred shares in a way that benefits both the index and exchange-traded funds in the sector. Shares of the Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF (HPR), the iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF (CPD), the Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF (PR) and the BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (ZPR) were all up 5 per cent to 8 per cent for the same period.

