Join the Globe and Mail’s investment reporter, Jennifer Dowty, in a live chat with Suthan Sukumar, Principal – Technology Research, as he discusses his top stock picks. He provides research coverage on the following 11 stocks: AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT-X), CGI Group Inc. (GIB.A-T), Espial Group Inc. (ESP-T), Jackpotjoy plc. (JPJ:LSE), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T), NYX Gaming Group Ltd. (NYX-X), Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T), Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T), Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV-T), The Stars Group Inc. (TSGI-T), and UrtheCast Corp. (UR-T).Report Typo/Error
- AcuityAds Holdings Inc$3.62-0.08(-2.16%)
- CGI Group Inc$62.45-0.36(-0.57%)
- Espial Group Inc$2.010.00(0.00%)
- Kinaxis Inc$71.64+1.23(+1.75%)
- NYX Gaming Group Ltd$1.23-0.17(-12.14%)
- Open Text Corp$40.19-0.10(-0.25%)
- Shopify Inc$123.01+1.86(+1.54%)
- Spectra7 Microsystems Inc$0.32+0.02(+4.92%)
- Stars Group Inc$22.76+0.01(+0.04%)
- UrtheCast Corp$1.090.00(0.00%)
- Updated August 22 10:57 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.