RBC says ‘no thanks’ to foreign investment in housing market

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web.

I much prefer to focus on asset prices rather than economic policy. Policy is important, as the ongoing debates over carbon taxes highlights, but policy discussions drag on forever, get watered down, and the targets of new regulation often adapt in a way that mitigates the effects.

The U.S. trade tariff clown show has forced my hand however. The president's chief economic adviser resigned Tuesday, causing market selling and intensified fears that lunatics are running the American economic asylum.

Story continues below advertisement

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross spoke to the media this morning trying to assuage fears of a full-blown trade war,

"@kevcirilli Sec. Wilbur Ross tells me in reporter gaggle that Trump administration considering OTHER exemptions for tariffs with other countries, a la Mexico and Canada with NAFTA. FULL REMARKS: " – (report excerpt) Twitter

"Global stocks sag as key Trump adviser quits, stoking trade war fears" – Bloomberg

Bloomberg's analytical Gadfly site is now worried about a currency war that is potentially more dangerous to markets than trade spats,

'As investors fret over trade, Japan could be about to spring a surprise" – Gadfly

"@bsurveillance .@tomkeene Morning Must Read #2 via @LHSummers in the @washingtonpost: "The Dollar is Getting Weaker. That Should Worry US." #mmr washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-d…" – (report excerpt) Twitter

**

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The proposed aluminum and steel tariffs, despite White House rhetoric, will affect Canada more than China, and there are fears China will be targeted directly in the coming weeks,

"Under the most severe scenario being weighed, the U.S. could impose tariffs on a wide range of Chinese imports, from shoes and clothing to consumer electronics, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions aren't public."

"U.S. Considers Broad Curbs on Chinese Imports, Takeovers" – Bloomberg

"@RobinWigg Goldman Sachs: "Trade tensions are unlikely to stop at steel and aluminum. – (research excerpt) Twitter

**

Royal Bank CEO David McKay warned about foreign capital distorting the Canadian housing market,

Story continues below advertisement

"We do not need foreign capital using Canadian real estate as a piggy bank," David McKay, said Tuesday at a bank conference in New York hosted by the Toronto-based lender. "If capital is coming in to sit in a home, unproductively, and is distorting your marketplace and the livelihood of your residents – no thank you."

RBC chief issues warning to foreign investors in Canadian real estate – Report on Business

**

Former Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi told markets to relax regarding and end to global crude demand growth,

" 'I would like to put everyone at ease, there are no such worries,' Ali al-Naimi said in Manama, Bahrain, when asked if he sees a threat to oil demand from climate policies and increasing use of electrical vehicles. Any slowdown in demand from transportation will be more than offset by growth in other industries, he said."

"Saudi Arabia's Former Oil Minister Says Don't Worry About Demand" – Bloomberg

"@SBarlow_ROB Citi: more vol ahead for oil prices" – (research excerpt) Twitter

**

Tweet of the day: "@mark_dow Impulsive, vindictive and uninformed is not what you want conducting trade policy" – Twitter

Diversion: This insider view of work culture at major tech firms was interesting (to me) throughout,

"Amazon – totally admirable, really scary, really effective, and very business-focused. Changing capex into opex via Cloud was one of those changes in business mode that I saw in Apple, along with 'sell close to cost using Wall Street money so that no one can compete while you push down costs via scale so no one new can afford to enter the market.' They also are willing to ditch products that don't work. It sounds like a hard place to work."

"One smart guy's frank take on working in some of the major tech companies" – Marginal Revolution