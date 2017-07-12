A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Whenever Bloomberg’s Matthew Boesler, the media’s best central bank-focused journalist (in my opinion, of course) turns his attention to the Bank of Canada, it’s a clear sign our central bank is a big deal globally. It’s not an exaggeration to say that bond traders across the world will be watching for today’s interest rate decision, even if they need to drink coffee and stay up late in Asia. Deutsche Bank analysts helpfully detail the reasons behind the increased relevance,

Report Typo/Error