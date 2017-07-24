A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web.

Over 30 per cent of the S&P/TSX Composite consists of resource stocks, so if Canadians adopted this view wholesale, the entire financial industry would collapse,

“Over the past 10 years, the Bloomberg Commodities Index is down 6.5 percent per year for a total loss of almost 50 percent… Commodities have shown lower returns than cash equivalents with higher volatility than stocks. This is a poor risk-return relationship. One of the reasons many investors have added commodities to their portfolios is because they can provide correlation benefits by zigging when stocks zag. But since 1991, the correlation of stocks to commodities was 0.30 while the correlation of stocks to one-month Treasuries was 0.04. This means cash not only provided better returns with lower volatility, but did so with less correlation to stocks than commodities. These numbers make it clear that commodities do not make a great addition as a strategic holding for a long-term investor. This doesn’t mean, however, that commodities never represent a good trading opportunity.”

