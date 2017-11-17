Retirees will be hard hit by next market dip

It's become a cliché to say that stocks are now overvalued. The problem is what to do with that fact, especially if you're in retirement or nearing it.

The next market downturn, whenever it comes, will hurt everyone, but it will hit retirees and near-retirees with particular force. Unlike mid-career investors, older investors have less time to recover from setbacks. In many cases, they have to keep tapping their portfolios to cover their living costs despite a falling market. That means they can be forced to sell investments at a loss, which may dig such a deep hole in their savings that they never fully recover.

The result is some ugly math. People who retired just before market crashes, as in 1929, or at the start of inflationary outbursts, as in 1966, skirted the edge of safety in withdrawing the inflation-adjusted equivalent of a measly 4 per cent of their initial retirement portfolios each year. By comparison, the lucky folks who retired just before big market run-ups – think the early 1980s – could have tapped their portfolios at more than double that rate without running out of money.

The numbers demonstrate that we should all arrange things so we don't retire just before a big market downturn. Of course, this otherwise sage advice suffers from one fatal defect – you never know for sure when a downturn will occur. As a result, retirement planning can look a lot like a game of chance.

However, we do know one thing: Crashes tend to happen when stocks are pricey, not when they're cheap. Right now, stocks look very expensive indeed.

One way to measure the market's priciness is with the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, or CAPE. Despite its intimidating name, the idea behind CAPE is simple: You compare current stock prices to the average annual earnings of the underlying companies over the past decade, adjusted for inflation. Taking the long view removes ups and downs and gives you a sense of whether the current stock market is cheap or expensive.

Today the CAPE for the S&P 500, a broad measure of U.S. stocks, stands at around 32, nearly double its historical median of 16. Wall Street has been this pricey only twice before – during the dot-com era and just before the Great Depression.

Should those on the cusp of retirement, or already in retirement, be looking at those numbers and ducking for safety? I put that question to Wade Pfau, an economist at American College in Philadelphia. He is a leading researcher in retirement planning and author of a new book, How Much Can I Spend In Retirement?, an impressive overview of current thinking in the field. He's also written papers looking at whether retirees can benefit from adjusting their portfolios to reflect the current valuation of the stock market.

"Unfortunately, the answer isn't as simple as people would like to think," Prof. Pfau said. "Expensive markets can stay expensive for a long time and can get even more expensive."

One complicating factor is that bonds, the traditional alternative to stocks, are now also expensive by historical standards. Anyone who attempts to take shelter from stocks by loading up on bonds may simply be exchanging one stick of dynamite for another. Bond prices move in the opposite direction to interest rates, so a sudden upward move in rates could gut the value of your bond funds at the same time as they hammer stock prices.

Here are a few takeaways from Prof. Pfau:

If you've won, stop gambling: "The past few years have been very kind to investors," Prof. Pfau said. "If you find yourself ahead of schedule in meeting your wealth goals, it makes sense to lock in some of those gains." However, he would be wary of taking your stock allocation below 40 per cent of your overall portfolio, because of the possibility that this era of low interest rates and high stock prices still has legs left in it.

Plan for lower returns: Expensive stocks and expensive bonds mean overall returns over the next few years are likely to fall well short of past averages. "In historical data you can definitely see a trend to periods of strong performance and high valuations being followed by periods of weak performance," he said.

Ask yourself two questions: If in doubt about whether to stay heavily invested in the stock market in search of bigger gains ahead, Prof. Pfau suggests posing a pair of questions to yourself: How would you feel if your wealth doubled? How would you feel if your wealth fell in half? Most people find the prospect of losing a substantial part of their portfolio far outweighs the possible pleasure of having substantially more.

Think safety, not wealth: It's very easy to become entranced by the challenge of running up your portfolio to the highest possible value. A more robust approach, however, is to first ensure that a good part of your retirement is safely funded.

One strategy is to buy a series of individual bonds – not a bond fund – to cover at least the first stage of your golden years. You might, for instance, purchase a 10-year bond when you turn 55, then buy an additional 10-year bond each subsequent year until you stop working at 65.

This approach guarantees you a certain amount of money in each of the first 10 years of your retirement, no matter what happens to the stock market or interest rates.

Consider alternatives: Prof. Pfau is a fan of annuities in retirement planning. They guarantee you income as long as you live and their payoff is sweetened by what are known as mortality credits – the extra payoff you get if other people in the annuity pool die early. "Retirees who have done quite well in the stock market may want to consider using some of their profits to buy an annuity," he says.

Investors should also think globally. While U.S. stocks seem distinctly frothy, and Canadian equities also look somewhat expensive, other markets don't seem quite so pricey. It always makes sense to have a globally diversified portfolio, Prof. Pfau says, but right now that's particularly true.