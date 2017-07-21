We’re starting to see sale prices on rate-sensitive stocks. Got your shopping list handy?
One name to consider adding is Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust , a blue chip name in the real estate investment trust sector. In the past month or so, as the market digested the fact that interest rates are on the rise, CREIT fell about 5.5 per cent in price. REITs are considered a rate-sensitive sector, along with utilities, pipelines and telecoms. But CREIT has been hit harder than some other names in the S&P/TSX capped REIT index, which was down 2.5 per cent over the past month.Report Typo/Error
- Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust$45.54-0.23(-0.50%)
- Updated July 21 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.