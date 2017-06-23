Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Milstead

Asanko Gold Inc. has battled short-sellers before and survived. Investors who think the TSX-listed miner’s recent travails are a buying opportunity, however, might find the risks now outweigh the potential rewards.

Its first dance with the shorts came in June, 2016, when Toronto’s K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc. released a lengthy report suggesting mining at the company’s Nkran project in Ghana was going poorly, putting the company’s estimates of the recoverable gold there in question. Asanko weathered the critique well, but one of the big dogs joined the fight at the end of May when Muddy Waters, the firm that brought down Sino-Forest, said it, too, was short Asanko, believing it “is highly likely to end up a zero.”

  • Asanko Gold Inc
    $1.99
    +0.11
    (+5.85%)
  • Updated June 23 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

