Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Rosenberg: Investors are worried about the wrong thing Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Goldman Sachs economist Michael Cahill has a novel view of Bank of Canada interest rate policy. Mr. Cahill believes that with inflation pressures low, the central bank’s recent hawkish noises are part of a ‘we’re serious this time’ warning to markets and that the first hike will occur in October,

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories