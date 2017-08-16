A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
The Canadian trade delegation has presented its opening salvo ahead of NAFTA re-negotiations, but I strongly suspect there will be a lot of twists and turns before a deal is signed. Trade and foreign policy are the two areas where the U.S. president can act without a lot of legal restraint and, to put it charitably, his actions to date have not been overly predictable.Report Typo/Error
Follow @SBarlow_ROBon Twitter:
- Apple Inc$161.24-0.36(-0.22%)
- Amazon.com Inc$974.36-8.38(-0.85%)
- Updated August 16 10:04 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.