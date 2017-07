The most prominent short-seller targeting Canadian stocks has set his sights on a company that’s fought off the bears in the past, setting up what could be a protracted showdown.

The short-seller is Marc Cohodes, who has previously targeted Home Capital Group among half a dozen other TSX-listed companies. And the target is Exchange Income Corp., the Winnipeg-based industrial dividend machine that has so far successfully defended against the allegation that its payouts are unsustainable.