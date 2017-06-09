Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Milstead

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Source Energy Services Ltd. may have thought it got its timing right as it scheduled an early-2017 initial public offering, planning to catch an upswing in sentiment in the sector. Alas, not so much: By the time it went public in April, it had to sharply cut its offering price to $10.50; the shares traded below $7 for the first time this week, making investors losers as well.

Proppant Players

CompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($Mil U.S.)Net Debt Enterprise ValueRevenue EBITDA Net Income P/EDividend Yield
Carbo Ceramics Inc. CRR-N  186.7   17.4   204.1   104.6   (70.8)   (87.9) NM-
Emerge Energy Services LP EMES-N  285.4   159.1   444.5   138.4   (48.4)   (49.9) 14.34x-
Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. FMSA-N  971.9   647.1   1,619.2   562.1   12.1   (140.0) 10.47x-
Hi-Crush Partners LP HCLP-N  1,083.1   139.7   1,222.8   235.6   (1.8)   (35.4) 7.19x-
Smart Sand Inc. SND-Q  346.5   (71.0)   275.6   73.9   25.7   11.0 12.60x-
Source Energy Services Ltd. SHLE-T  257.8   185.6   443.5   119.4   (5.6)   (32.1) 9.54x-
U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. SLCA-N  2,846.4   (145.8)   2,700.6   681.9   56.6   (27.5) 15.31x 0.7% 

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. All figures are in U.S. dollars; Net debt is debt minus cash, so negative numbers mean company has more cash than debt; Revenue, EBITDA and net income are for the past 12 months; NM means not material.

