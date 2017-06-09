Source Energy Services Ltd. may have thought it got its timing right as it scheduled an early-2017 initial public offering, planning to catch an upswing in sentiment in the sector. Alas, not so much: By the time it went public in April, it had to sharply cut its offering price to $10.50; the shares traded below $7 for the first time this week, making investors losers as well.
Proppant Players
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap. ($Mil U.S.)
|Net Debt
|Enterprise Value
|Revenue
|EBITDA
|Net Income
|P/E
|Dividend Yield
|Carbo Ceramics Inc.
|CRR-N
|186.7
|17.4
|204.1
|104.6
|(70.8)
|(87.9)
|NM
|-
|Emerge Energy Services LP
|EMES-N
|285.4
|159.1
|444.5
|138.4
|(48.4)
|(49.9)
|14.34x
|-
|Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.
|FMSA-N
|971.9
|647.1
|1,619.2
|562.1
|12.1
|(140.0)
|10.47x
|-
|Hi-Crush Partners LP
|HCLP-N
|1,083.1
|139.7
|1,222.8
|235.6
|(1.8)
|(35.4)
|7.19x
|-
|Smart Sand Inc.
|SND-Q
|346.5
|(71.0)
|275.6
|73.9
|25.7
|11.0
|12.60x
|-
|Source Energy Services Ltd.
|SHLE-T
|257.8
|185.6
|443.5
|119.4
|(5.6)
|(32.1)
|9.54x
|-
|U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.
|SLCA-N
|2,846.4
|(145.8)
|2,700.6
|681.9
|56.6
|(27.5)
|15.31x
|0.7%
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. All figures are in U.S. dollars; Net debt is debt minus cash, so negative numbers mean company has more cash than debt; Revenue, EBITDA and net income are for the past 12 months; NM means not material.
- Source Energy Services Ltd$6.88-0.14(-1.99%)
- Updated June 9 3:59 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.