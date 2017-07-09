Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Six ETFs that could get smacked by rising interest rates Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

We’ve seen so little of rising interest rates in the past few years that it’s worth a review of how they affect various types of investments. Here’s a six-pack of exchange-traded funds that could come under pressure when rates rise:

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT): The utilities sector is notoriously sensitive to rising interest rates. Remember, utilities are a defensive sector that flourishes in uncertain times. If rates are rising, that signifies a growing economy.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Rob Carrick on Twitter: @rcarrick

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: Is Canada returning to an 'inflation nation'? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories