We’ve seen so little of rising interest rates in the past few years that it’s worth a review of how they affect various types of investments. Here’s a six-pack of exchange-traded funds that could come under pressure when rates rise:

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT): The utilities sector is notoriously sensitive to rising interest rates. Remember, utilities are a defensive sector that flourishes in uncertain times. If rates are rising, that signifies a growing economy.

