We’ve seen so little of rising interest rates in the past few years that it’s worth a review of how they affect various types of investments. Here’s a six-pack of exchange-traded funds that could come under pressure when rates rise:
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT): The utilities sector is notoriously sensitive to rising interest rates. Remember, utilities are a defensive sector that flourishes in uncertain times. If rates are rising, that signifies a growing economy.Report Typo/Error
Follow @rcarrickon Twitter:
- BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF$17.93-0.03(-0.17%)
- BMO Monthly Income ETF$16.15-0.05(-0.28%)
- iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF$23.99-0.17(-0.70%)
- iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF$21.64-0.07(-0.32%)
- Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF$29.48-0.02(-0.07%)
- TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF$14.68-0.09(-0.61%)
- Updated July 7 11:17 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.