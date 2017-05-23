Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) provided an update on its liquidity position after markets closed on Friday. As of Thursday, May 18 the company said its available liquidity and credit capacity sat at $1.47-billion, similar to the day before.

Report Typo/Error