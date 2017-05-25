Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The sawmill in the Temiscaming region in northwestern Quebec has an annual production capacity of 100 million board feet. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Brenda Bouw

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Tembec Inc. (TMB-T) has received a friendly takeover offer from Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYN-N) of Jacksonville, Fla.

Rayonier’s offer values the Quebec-based lumber, paper and pulp producer at $807-million (U.S.), including $487-million of debt that will be assumed by the new owner.

