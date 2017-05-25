Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Tembec Inc. (TMB-T) has received a friendly takeover offer from Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYN-N) of Jacksonville, Fla.
Rayonier’s offer values the Quebec-based lumber, paper and pulp producer at $807-million (U.S.), including $487-million of debt that will be assumed by the new owner.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN802.390.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,419.490.00(0.00%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$8.990.00(0.00%)
- Timbercreek Financial Corp$9.200.00(0.00%)
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc$4.370.00(0.00%)
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc$5.850.00(0.00%)
- Slate Retail REIT$15.100.00(0.00%)
- Medicure Inc$7.300.00(0.00%)
- Pure Multi-Family REIT LP$9.340.00(0.00%)
- Tembec Inc$2.950.00(0.00%)
- Rayonier Inc$28.100.00(0.00%)
- Heroux-Devtek Inc$12.760.00(0.00%)
- Torex Gold Resources Inc$22.420.00(0.00%)
- SouthGobi Resources Ltd$0.400.00(0.00%)
- Liquor Stores NA Ltd$10.890.00(0.00%)
- Updated May 24 8:44 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.