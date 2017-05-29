Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Sandvine Corp. (SVC-T) says it has an agreement to be taken over by Scalar AcquireCo Corp., an affiliate of private equity firm Vector Capital, in a deal valued at $483-million.Report Typo/Error
