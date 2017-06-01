Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG-T; AKG-N) issued a statement late Wednesday restating "prior disclosure regarding the strength of its gold mining business and pipeline of growth projects and strongly advised shareholders to disregard a short report issued today."Report Typo/Error
