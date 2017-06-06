Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Major Drilling, which has operations around the world, said its biggest challenge is increasing its labour force to keep up with demand. (Major Drilling/Major Drilling)
Major Drilling, which has operations around the world, said its biggest challenge is increasing its labour force to keep up with demand. (Major Drilling/Major Drilling)

Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

 

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $81.5-million, up 27 per cent from $64.1- million for the same quarter last year. 

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories