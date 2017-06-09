Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T) is cutting 2,000 jobs in its core North American retail business, or 4 per cent of its work force in that market, as its losses mount amid falling sales in a fast-changing retail climate.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite789.39-1.92(-0.24%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,464.08+40.99(+0.27%)
- Hudson's Bay Co$8.75-0.87(-9.04%)
- Enghouse Systems Ltd$56.24-5.26(-8.55%)
- Aimia Inc$2.05-0.09(-4.21%)
- Sprott Inc$2.380.00(0.00%)
- Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc$3.69-0.10(-2.64%)
- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc$3.89-0.32(-7.60%)
- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc$2.75-0.35(-11.29%)
- Updated June 9 10:40 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.