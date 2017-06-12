Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T) says it sold 2.6 million shares of Tembec Inc. (TMB-T), representing about 2.6 per cent of the company's outstanding shares.

Fairfax said it sold the stock on the TSX between June 2 and June 9 at an average price of $4.35 per share. Tembec shares closed at $4.30 on Friday.

