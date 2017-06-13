Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Sears Canada Inc. (SCC-T; SRSC-Q) says it has started a process to seek "strategic alternatives" to continue to finance its business which may include a financial restructuring or sale of the company.Report Typo/Error
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite785.54-0.26(-0.03%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,379.75-4.05(-0.03%)
- Cascades Inc$16.60+0.43(+2.66%)
- Slate Retail REIT$14.65+0.01(+0.07%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$11.30-0.86(-7.07%)
- Sears Canada Inc$0.87-0.27(-23.68%)
- Sears Canada Inc$0.69-0.17(-19.73%)
- Medical Facilities Corp$15.46-0.91(-5.56%)
- ICC International Cannabis Corp$0.97+0.04(+4.30%)
- Dominion Diamond Corp$17.41+0.06(+0.35%)
- Dominion Diamond Corp$13.16+0.13(+1.00%)
- Crew Energy Inc$4.10+0.08(+1.99%)
