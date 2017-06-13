Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Cascades Inc. (CAS-T) says it will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective June 19. Cascades will also be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Dividend Index, the company said.Report Typo/Error
