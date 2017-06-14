Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. (ET-T) reported record fourth-quarter revenue of $106.7-million, up 11 per year from the prior year period.

Net earnings were $20.7-million or 27 cents per share for the quarter compared to $8.3-million or 11 cents a year earlier.

