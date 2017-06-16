Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA-T) has signed a contract with Scanex, a satellite monitoring company.
MDA said it will provide a RADARSAT-2 ground station solution and "extend the provision of RADARSAT-2 data for an additional three years, enabling Scanex to continue serving and distributing RADARSAT-2 data products and information services to institutional and commercial clients."Report Typo/Error
