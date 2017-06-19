Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (LIQ-T), which is in the midst of a proxy battle with dissident shareholder PointNorth, says six board members have advised the company that they won't be standing for re-election at the annual meeting on Tuesday.

