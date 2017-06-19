Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Sears Canada Inc. (SCC-T; SRSC-Q) says it has received notice from the Nasdaq's listing qualifications department about the company's shares not closing at the minimum bid price requirement of $1 (U.S) per share for 30 consecutive business days.Report Typo/Error
