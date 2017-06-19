Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Sears Canada outlet is seen Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Saint-Eustache, Que.. The retailer has warned Tuesday there are doubts about its ability to continue operating, and says it may have to restructure or be sold. CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz (Globe and Mail Update)
Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Sears Canada Inc. (SCC-T; SRSC-Q) says it has received notice from the Nasdaq's listing qualifications department about the company's shares not closing at the minimum bid price requirement of $1 (U.S) per share for 30 consecutive business days.

